Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

At its latest hearing, the January 6th committee presented evidence that Donald Trump and people in his orbit planned to spread lies about the 2020 election even before Election Day. “This was planned, it was premeditated,” says Olivia Troye, who previously served as a Senior Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. “The Vice President's life was put in danger because of this insane man.” As Election Day approached, people were so concerned that Trump would falsely claim victory before all the results were tabulated that former White House counsel Greg Jacob wrote a memo advising Vice President Pence to steer clear of those claims. “It’s significant that Greg Jacob felt the need to put it in writing,” Troye tells Ali Velshi. “That tells me that all of them were aware of what Trump’s planning was…and they were concerned about how this was gonna play out.”Oct. 15, 2022