Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a “security blanket” – but expect Pence to “slow-walk”

The special counsel’s subpoena may not be entirely bad news for former Vice President Mike Pence. “It gives him political top cover,” says Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence. The fmr. VP can cooperate with authorities behind closed doors while publicly telling the Republican base that he was legally compelled to comply. “This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for.” And as Pence considers a presidential bid in 2024, Troye notes that it could be a political advantage for Pence if the DOJ “takes Donald Trump out of the running.” Still, Pence and his team may try to “slow walk” the process as much as they can. “Let’s be honest: Pence has been stalling to tell the truth and to really talk about this for over 2 years now,” Troye adds.Feb. 11, 2023