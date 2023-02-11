IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a “security blanket” – but expect Pence to “slow-walk”

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'

    05:50

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39

  • One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    05:20

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13

  • Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

    04:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

    06:32

  • Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

    04:59

  • Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

    06:30

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a “security blanket” – but expect Pence to “slow-walk”

05:24

The special counsel’s subpoena may not be entirely bad news for former Vice President Mike Pence. “It gives him political top cover,” says Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence. The fmr. VP can cooperate with authorities behind closed doors while publicly telling the Republican base that he was legally compelled to comply. “This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for.” And as Pence considers a presidential bid in 2024, Troye notes that it could be a political advantage for Pence if the DOJ “takes Donald Trump out of the running.” Still, Pence and his team may try to “slow walk” the process as much as they can. “Let’s be honest: Pence has been stalling to tell the truth and to really talk about this for over 2 years now,” Troye adds.Feb. 11, 2023

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a “security blanket” – but expect Pence to “slow-walk”

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All