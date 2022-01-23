Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

A new group of reportedly dozens of former Trump staffers are banding together to go to battle against the anti-democracy efforts of their once-boss. Among that group is Olivia Troye, a former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. She calls this moment in American history an “inflection point” for true conservatives as the Big Lie continues to spread within the GOP. Details remain scarce about this new group, but Troye says that they’re working on “a strategic plan that is being put in place to figure out how we’re going to counter these efforts” from the Trumpist wing of the Republican Party. “It’s really gonna come down to the state and local level,” she says. “It’s gonna be grassroots initiatives and partnerships.” She’s also calling on her former boss to come forward and “talk about what happened in the White House…He lived it first hand.”Jan. 23, 2022