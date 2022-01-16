Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

Dr. David Michaels, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA -- the Occupational Safety and Health Administration talks to Ali about what needs to be done following the SCOTUS decision to block the Administration’s vaccine and testing requirements for businesses. “They really don’t want to stop this pandemic,” Michaels charges, “I believe in my heart that they don’t care.” Moving forward, he suggests OSHA issue a set of standards for basic workplace safety, as they often do. “Let’s look at the hazards and let’s make a plan,” says Dr. Michaels. “Omicron will pass, but this virus is not going away.”Jan. 16, 2022