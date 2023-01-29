Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

In light of Tyre Nichols’s death, President Biden and members of Congress have renewed calls for the passage of legislation to address police reform – an uphill battle with the current Congress. “Toxic police culture is so resilient and stubborn that absent significant legislation, the heinous acts that we’re seeing…will continue,” warns Marq Claxton, a former NYPD detective and the Director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance. He says the culture is so “ingrained” and “institutionalized” that even a “highly-respected law enforcement professional” like Memphis PD’s Police Chief Cerelyn Davis is tainted by it. “There are certain limitations to even her position because of the tenacity and stubbornness of toxic police culture.”Jan. 29, 2023