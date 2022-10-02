IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

04:40

Anders Fogh Rasmussen was Secretary-General of NATO the last time Russia tried to illegally annex Ukrainian territory in Crimea. “We have learned lessons” since 2014, says Rasmussen. “We reacted too reluctantly and too mildly when Putin illegally annexed Crimea. And by that, we sent him a dangerous signal that he could, almost without any cost, annex also the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.” Now, as the country pushes for NATO membership, “Ukraine needs ironclad security guarantees.” Rasmussen presented his plans for a ‘Kyiv Security Compact’ to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy –“The essence of that would be to make Ukraine capable of defending itself against any Russian attack.”Oct. 2, 2022

