Fmr. Miami-Dade Fire Chief: Deciding when to suspend rescue efforts "wears very heavy”

Chief Dave Downey, chair of the Urban Search and Rescue Committee and the former fire chief for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue joins Ali Velshi to discuss the rescue efforts underway after the tragic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. Even after 37 years in the fire service, he says the choice on how long to continue rescue efforts "wears very heavy on the person making that decision. And they don't do it as a knee-jerk reaction. They are going to exhaust everything they have. And that's what they're doing now in order to effect a rescue."