Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

The effort to educate and mobilize Kansans to vote against an anti-abortion amendment to the state’s constitution is “still very much underway” in Kansas even though the election is just a few days away. It’s an uphill for abortion rights supporters because the anti-abortion Republicans who control the state legislature and proposed the amendment have conducted a “very deceptive campaign from the start,” according to former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. “The amendment is very confusing. It’s written in a very convoluted way…and the legislature specifically chose what they thought would be the very lowest turnout election possible,” she says. If there’s a bright spot, it’s that voter turnout so far is “way up” compared to 2018, a sign that the message is getting through to people.July 30, 2022