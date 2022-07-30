Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The effort to educate and mobilize Kansans to vote against an anti-abortion amendment to the state’s constitution is “still very much underway” in Kansas even though the election is just a few days away. It’s an uphill for abortion rights supporters because the anti-abortion Republicans who control the state legislature and proposed the amendment have conducted a “very deceptive campaign from the start,” according to former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. “The amendment is very confusing. It’s written in a very convoluted way…and the legislature specifically chose what they thought would be the very lowest turnout election possible,” she says. If there’s a bright spot, it’s that voter turnout so far is “way up” compared to 2018, a sign that the message is getting through to people.July 30, 2022

