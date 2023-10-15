Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

Former Israeli Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Livni joins Ali Velshi and Alex Witt to discuss Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks and the long-term consequences politically and internationally. “We are all focused on the need to give security to Israel to act against Hamas,” Livni says. “This is the coming operation, and then I believe and hope that in the future, we’ll find a way to reach peace with the pragmatics, with the PLO, with the PA. But Hamas is an obstacle to peace and this obstacle threatens not only the life of Israelis, but also the lives of Palestinians in Gaza… Hamas needs to pay the ultimate price, but the day after, there are those that will pay the political price.”Oct. 15, 2023