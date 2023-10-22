Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: It’s time for Israel to start to thinking about the day after

Fmr. Israeli Vice PM and Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni joins Ali Velshi to discuss Netanyahu’s response to Hamas’ attacks and why it’s crucial for Israel to begin thinking about their long-term goals and next steps in Gaza. “Israel does not want to occupy the Gaza Strip. We don’t want to control them,” Livni says. “I hope that the U.S. [...] with Israel will start this discussion about the day after, I think it’s crucial, because otherwise the options for Israel will be to stay… or at the end of this war, to pull out our forces and leave chaos there and this is something that’s not in the self-interest of Israel or the Palestinians or the region.”Oct. 22, 2023