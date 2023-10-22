IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: It’s time for Israel to start to thinking about the day after

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms

    03:41

  • ‘A self-cannibalizing party’: House GOP uses ‘alarming’ threats of violence during Speaker chaos

    12:44

  • Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

    09:08

  • A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

    07:26

  • Video shows Biden's phone conversation with released American hostages

    01:04

  • House historian on GOP chaos: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since before the Civil War’

    09:24

  • Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

    06:49

  • Fmr. PLO spokeswoman: Israel's 'dehumanization' of Palestinians is ‘heart-wrenching to watch’

    06:20

  • Fmr Israeli Vice PM: Hamas is an ‘obstacle to peace’ and must ‘pay the ultimate price’

    06:06

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

    02:52

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

    01:36

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: It’s time for Israel to start to thinking about the day after

09:05

Fmr. Israeli Vice PM and Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni joins Ali Velshi to discuss Netanyahu’s response to Hamas’ attacks and why it’s crucial for Israel to begin thinking about their long-term goals and next steps in Gaza. “Israel does not want to occupy the Gaza Strip. We don’t want to control them,” Livni says. “I hope that the U.S. [...] with Israel will start this discussion about the day after, I think it’s crucial, because otherwise the options for Israel will be to stay… or at the end of this war, to pull out our forces and leave chaos there and this is something that’s not in the self-interest of Israel or the Palestinians or the region.”Oct. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: It’s time for Israel to start to thinking about the day after

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms

    03:41

  • ‘A self-cannibalizing party’: House GOP uses ‘alarming’ threats of violence during Speaker chaos

    12:44

  • Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

    09:08

  • A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

    07:26

  • Video shows Biden's phone conversation with released American hostages

    01:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All