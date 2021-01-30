Fmr impeachment manager Rep. Jeffries: “The senate is not just a courtroom, it's a crime scene”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was a former impeachment manager during the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. He joins Ali Velshi to discuss the fallout from the attack on the Capitol and discusses the upcoming Senate trial for Trump’s second trial. He says, “the Senate floor is not just going to be a courtroom, it is a crime scene. And that the individual Senators are not just jurors, they were victims and witnesses to the crimes that took place on that particular day.”