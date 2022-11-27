IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

    Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

    Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

  • Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

  • Trailblazer Nancy Pelosi to step down after two decades in Democratic leadership

  • The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

  • House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

  • The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

  • MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

  • Michael Cohen: There's 'not a diaper big enough' for a Trump 2024 loss

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022

