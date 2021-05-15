Fmr. IDF soldier: Gaza is a “Man-made crisis...We have to rethink the way we’ve been operating”

Breaking the Silence is an organization of veteran Israeli soldiers. It’s Executive Director Avner Gvaryahu joins Ali Velshi to talk about the tactics that got us to what Gvarayahu says is a “man-made crisis” in Gaza. “A big part of the energy Israel is using with its military force is not in order to defend the state of Israel so much as it’s to defend Israeli control over Palestinians.” As an Israeli and self-described patriot, Gvaryahu says he feels the responsibility to speak out “in order to change the reality here on the ground.”