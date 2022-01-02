IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System

05:57

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius talks about why the lack of a guaranteed health care is having a major impact when it comes to the Coronavirus pandemic. “We see the holes in the American system throughout this entire process” – from finding and getting tested to primary care.Jan. 2, 2022

