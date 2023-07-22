IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Big Oil’s Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

    06:38

  • ‘There are risks’: The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

    12:19

  • Climate Crisis: The impact of the record breaking marine heatwave

    09:43

  • ‘There are no good guys in this sphere’: Meta and Twitter launch unregulated battle for users

    10:56

  • 'Workers are done,' AFA union head on potential nationwide strikes.

    05:18

  • Trump double downs on anti-democratic rhetoric in new speech, calling 2024 ‘our final battle’

    09:23

  • House GOP members push conspiracy theory that FBI instigated Jan. 6 despite lack of evidence

    08:01

  • Shuttering abortion clinics worsens maternal mortality rates

    08:36

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Hate U Give’ with Angie Thomas

    08:40

  • For Facts Sake: ‘Bidenomics’ is working – especially in red states

    04:48

  • How ballot initiatives on abortion rights could prove successful against extremist legislatures

    09:52

  • Velshi: NYC food delivery workers need to be paid fairly

    04:39

  • Velshi: The Climate Crisis is Here.

    04:49

  • Presidential Candidate Will Hurd rails against GOP loyalty pledge: ‘Donald Trump is a proven loser’

    08:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison

    07:45

  • Former Israeli soldier says Israel is making everyone less safe

    06:35

  • Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30

  • ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

05:04

Former Associate of Rudy Guiliani, Lev Parnas, joins Ali Velshi to discuss his letter to Rep. James Comer and the House GOP-led Oversight Committee this week urging them to abandon their “wild goose chase” investigation of President Biden and Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. On allegations of bribery, Parnas said: "Where are the wire transfers? Where are the tapes that you are talking about? I think this is just a disservice to the American public and to our democracy." The GOP’s strategy for pushing the narrative, he added, is “to confuse the public. As Americans, we’re told to listen to our Congressmen and our Senators… it’s sad to see what’s going on.”July 22, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

    06:38
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Big Oil’s Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

    06:38

  • ‘There are risks’: The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

    12:19

  • Climate Crisis: The impact of the record breaking marine heatwave

    09:43

  • ‘There are no good guys in this sphere’: Meta and Twitter launch unregulated battle for users

    10:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All