    Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”

    07:50
Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”

07:50

Former Montana governor Steve Bullock tells Ali Velshi that Democrats aren’t meeting rural voters where they’re at and it could cost the party the 2022 midterms. “I truly believe most folks actually want the same thing.” says Bullock.Dec. 26, 2021

