Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office
A number of GOP candidates running for Secretary of State across the country this year have expressed support for Donald Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 elections were stolen. In many states, the Secretary of State is the top election official. Trey Grayson, a Republican who served seven years as Kentucky’s Secretary of State says that while he was in that role, “We just went where the votes told us.” He calls what’s happening this year worrisome. “The biggest thing you can do is to build safeguards into the system so that no one person or one group has the ability to do something.”Jan. 9, 2022
Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.
