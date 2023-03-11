Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank

This week saw the second biggest bank failure in American history. Silicon Valley Bank, an institution that serves much of the American tech industry, collapsed and was taken over by federal government regulators – all in the span of about 48 hours. Sheila Bair, FDIC Chair during the 2008 crisis, joins Ali Velshi to explain why this shocking closure likely isn’t something that will result in a widespread problem. “The FDIC has a perfect record” when it comes to returning funds to the insured, says Bair. “I don’t see a widespread problem at this point – I hope not.”March 11, 2023