  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

    Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

    Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

  • Velshi: George Santos & the death of shame 

  • Velshi: GOP is playing with U.S. prosperity in fight over debt ceiling

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

  • Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

  • Britain's PM condemns Iran's execution of British-Iranian national

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”

  • Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

  • New AZ Attorney General: ‘We have to remain vigilant’ in protecting democracy

  • Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

  • Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story

  • Ian Bremmer: Rogue Russia outranks inflation as top geopolitical risk for 2023

  • GOP Rep. Garbarino: "This showed us that we need to start communicating”

  • Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt them

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

Following a meeting in Estonia on Thursday, a group of nine European countries pledged to deliver more weapons and support to Ukraine. Estonia “decided to actually give 1.1 percent of our entire GDP to Ukraine, which is as much as some countries devote to their own defense,” says Toomas Ilves, the former President of Estonia. Known as the Tallinn Pledge, representatives from those countries committed to delivering main battle tanks, air defense systems, infantry fighting vehicles, and heavy artillery. Jan. 21, 2023

