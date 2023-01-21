Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

Following a meeting in Estonia on Thursday, a group of nine European countries pledged to deliver more weapons and support to Ukraine. Estonia “decided to actually give 1.1 percent of our entire GDP to Ukraine, which is as much as some countries devote to their own defense,” says Toomas Ilves, the former President of Estonia. Known as the Tallinn Pledge, representatives from those countries committed to delivering main battle tanks, air defense systems, infantry fighting vehicles, and heavy artillery. Jan. 21, 2023