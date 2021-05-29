Fmr. DHS Secretary Napolitano slams GOP Senators for ignoring national security threats

Former Secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security -- both Republican and Democrat -- rebuked the GOP Senators blocking a bipartisan January 6th commission for dismissing what Fmr. Secretary Napolitano calls “the most serious attack on our democracy, really since the attacks of 9/11.” With domestic terror at the top of the intelligence community’s threat list, Napolitano tells Ali Velshi she can already see the priorities of DHS shifting back to its original purpose. “The reset is underway.”