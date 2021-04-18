Fmr Detroit Chief of Police on policing: “defund it, deconstruct it, and rebuild it from scratch."

Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney and former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, and Ralph Godbee, former Detroit police chief, join Ali Velshi to share their experiences with policing in this country, and how best to rebuild what Chief Godbee says is fundamentally “broken.” Says Levy Armstrong, “if American society would listen to Black people -- would hear our perspectives on how to change the system, then I believe that things would begin to shift.” We may also need national intervention, according to Chief Godbee. He says going case by case won’t be sufficient when you have 18,000+ disparate police departments.