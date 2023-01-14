Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House Republicans have been off to a rough start. The fallout from the George Santos controversy is continuing and the marathon battle for the Speakership publicly exposed rifts in the party. But now, the first full week of the 118th Congress is in the books. Along with passing a pair of misleading and meritless anti-abortion bills, House Republicans also began setting up investigations of Democrats. “They’re giving their base voters what they want,” says former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh. Walsh adds, “these two years are all about revenge.” Former Democratic Congressman Max Rose agrees, saying that the Republicans are focused on furthering a “narrative of grievance.” Rose tells Ali Velshi, “there’s been a dominance of extremism and it’s a scary thought that may be the dynamic going forward.”Jan. 14, 2023

