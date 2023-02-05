IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Fmr. CIA Director: “we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking”

05:50

China’s surveillance balloon “clearly was provocative” but many things remain unclear about why China did it. CIA Director John Brennan has some questions. “It clearly was intended to traverse U.S. airspace but who was responsible for launching this and was it fully coordinated at the highest levels of the Chinese government?” But now, the most pressing question might be how the United States proceeds with its relationship with China. “There are ways that we can de-escalate,” Brennan tells Ali Velshi, “but it requires engagement and constructive diplomacy and dialogue with China that unfortunately this balloon issue is disrupting.”Feb. 5, 2023

