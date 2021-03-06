Fmr. Chair of National Black Police Assoc: if officers can’t operate within the law, they should “find another job”04:47
Sonia Pruitt, a retired captain of the Montgomery County Maryland police department and founder of the Black Police Experience joins Ali Velshi to discuss the House passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin. “We took an oath to police ethically...we gave our word to do that.” If cops can’t operate within the rules, they should “find another job,” says Pruitt.