IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

07:06

Alyse Adamson, a former assistant U.S. attorney who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and arraigned the first insurrectionists, speaks with Michael Steele about the "very damaging" audio tapes of Trump discussing classified documents and why it could lead to additional charges against the former president even after the initial indictment. She also explains why the new developments this week in the Jan. 6 probe are a significant "turning point" in the investigation.July 1, 2023

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All