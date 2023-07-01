Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

Alyse Adamson, a former assistant U.S. attorney who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and arraigned the first insurrectionists, speaks with Michael Steele about the "very damaging" audio tapes of Trump discussing classified documents and why it could lead to additional charges against the former president even after the initial indictment. She also explains why the new developments this week in the Jan. 6 probe are a significant "turning point" in the investigation.July 1, 2023