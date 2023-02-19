IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

  • Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'

    05:50

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39

  • One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

08:28

After nearly a full year of war, Ukrainians have proven that they will not back down. “Clearly Putin made a number of miscalculations,” says Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her post by Donald Trump for being an obstacle to his extortion plans. “He miscalculated the strength and efficacy of his own military.” Apart from that, Putin also underestimated how strong the global community’s support for Ukraine would be. That’s been a key aspect of the Ukrainian people’s ongoing resilience as Russia fights a “total war” against the country’s military and commits crimes against its citizens. And if the world wants to keep Russia in check, support will have to continue. “If Putin and Russia are not stopped in Ukraine, they will keep on going and we will have to deal with them one way or another, sooner or later, and it may not be at a time of our choosing or to our advantage,” Yovanovitch tells Ali Velshi. “So the best policy is to help Ukraine now to stop Russia in Ukraine.”Feb. 19, 2023

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All