Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

After nearly a full year of war, Ukrainians have proven that they will not back down. “Clearly Putin made a number of miscalculations,” says Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her post by Donald Trump for being an obstacle to his extortion plans. “He miscalculated the strength and efficacy of his own military.” Apart from that, Putin also underestimated how strong the global community’s support for Ukraine would be. That’s been a key aspect of the Ukrainian people’s ongoing resilience as Russia fights a “total war” against the country’s military and commits crimes against its citizens. And if the world wants to keep Russia in check, support will have to continue. “If Putin and Russia are not stopped in Ukraine, they will keep on going and we will have to deal with them one way or another, sooner or later, and it may not be at a time of our choosing or to our advantage,” Yovanovitch tells Ali Velshi. “So the best policy is to help Ukraine now to stop Russia in Ukraine.”Feb. 19, 2023