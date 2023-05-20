Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Japan for the G7 Summit, holding meetings with world leaders to continue drumming up support against Russia’s invasion. It comes as the U.S. and allies say they will allow F-16 fighter jets to head to Ukraine. “If Ukraine does not prevail Russia will keep going,” says former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who adds that President Biden needs to be clear with the American people what the stakes are.May 20, 2023