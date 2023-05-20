- Now Playing
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'01:52
- UP NEXT
Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'02:13
Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)04:31
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits03:49
The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks04:42
The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy05:54
The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights05:02
Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism04:42
Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC06:16
Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading07:57
Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'05:12
#VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’10:15
TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions06:22
Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care05:05
Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’04:34
Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill04:41
NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state07:55
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on 'Fates and Furies'07:22
Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: 'This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire'06:30
GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC05:50
- Now Playing
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'01:52
- UP NEXT
Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'02:13
Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)04:31
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits03:49
The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks04:42
The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy05:54
Play All