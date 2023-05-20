IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

    02:13

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

    04:31

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

    03:49

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

    04:42

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

    05:54

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

    05:02

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

    04:42

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

  • Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

    07:57

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'

    05:12

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

    10:15

  • TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

    06:22

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

    04:34

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

    04:41

  • NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state

    07:55

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on 'Fates and Furies'

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: 'This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire'

    06:30

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50

Ali Velshi

Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

01:52

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Japan for the G7 Summit, holding meetings with world leaders to continue drumming up support against Russia’s invasion. It comes as the U.S. and allies say they will allow F-16 fighter jets to head to Ukraine. “If Ukraine does not prevail Russia will keep going,” says former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who adds that President Biden needs to be clear with the American people what the stakes are.May 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

    02:13

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

    04:31

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

    03:49

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

    04:42

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All