Floyd family attorney on Chauvin conviction: Justice should be common, not a worldwide celebration

George Floyd's family attorney L. Chris Stewart joins Ali Velshi to discuss Derek Chauvin’s conviction, policing in America, and the sustained change he would like to see post-trial. “It can’t stop with just George Floyd.” Stewart says, “In this country we’ve developed a mindset you can't hold police accountable, if you do so, you're against police. I may be a civil rights attorney, but I'm not against police. I have friends who are cops, I respect the dangerous nature of the job but you can still hold police accountable…It's not rocket science.”