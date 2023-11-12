IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

07:27

What does “the day after” the Israel-Hamas war look like and who are the key players? “What people who have a humane vision of coexistence need to do is offer an alternative,” says Peter Beinart, Editor-at-Large of Jewish Currents. “It can’t be managing people with no rights. It has to be a vision for giving people the basic rights. So if Palestinians live with dignity and freedom, it means more safety for Israeli Jews.”Nov. 12, 2023

