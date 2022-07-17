IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    “I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

    06:23

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”

    07:27

  • Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

    06:29

  • Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

    05:35

  • DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

    01:42

  • “The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years” 

    05:37

  • Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place

    06:59

  • Northup: Abortion crisis will “continue to unfurl” unless more steps are taken to mitigate

    05:10

  • Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’

    05:09

  • Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin’s crimes, not U.S. taxpayers

    05:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Out of Darkness’ with Ashley Hope Pérez

    06:27

  • Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

    07:04

  • ‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you

    06:10

  • Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP “changed the goalpost every time they couldn’t win”

    04:34

  • Stop ignoring the danger and heartbreak of birth mothers and all bodies who give birth

    07:34

  •  Velshi: History May Repeat Itself, But Sure Does Rhyme

    04:45

  • The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities

    07:27

  • “People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe

    05:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’

    06:50

Ali Velshi

Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

07:32

Without the constitutional protections for abortion that Roe once provided for the entire country, each state now has its own patchwork of laws regarding abortion. And at this point in time, less than a month after the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs, many states are still trying to figure out for themselves what laws are actually in effect. There’s a lot of uncertainty and that’s resulting in denials and delays in care. “There’s so much fear out there,” says Irin Carmon, a Senior Correspondent at New York Magazine. “The time people are spending worrying about whether they’re in compliance with these laws is delaying emergency care to people who become gravely ill.” That’s the chilling effect that Roe’s reversal is having on health care providers and patients alike – and that’s the point. “These laws are not written this way by accident,” she tells Sam Stein.July 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    “I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

    06:23

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”

    07:27

  • Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

    06:29

  • Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

    05:35

  • DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

    01:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All