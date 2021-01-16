Far-right extremists are now ‘recalibrating & planning’ on an app favored by ISIS

As DC officials are tightening security ahead of Wednesday's inauguration, NBC’s Anna Schecter reports that extremists are “recalibrating and planning for January 20th” even though their preferred app to plan, Parler, was shut down. She tells Ali Velshi that these extremists have found a workaround: “Telegram was the app favored by ISIS and now it’s really the place for far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists.”