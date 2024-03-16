IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi
March 16, 202410:18

  • Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

    11:33
  • Now Playing

    Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

    11:33

  • Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'

    11:34

  • ‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

    11:51

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

  • Rep. Crockett blasts ‘tone deaf’ Republican response to State of the Union

    10:30

  • ‘Very unusual’: These 3 GOP Senators say they won't vote for Trump in November

    03:04

  • Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour

    04:08

  • Biden campaign releases new ad focusing on age

    02:13

  • Formerly homeless man is a voice for his community in Boston

    07:34

  • Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20

  • Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue

    04:28

  • ‘This is her Achilles Heel’: Why Haley’s decision on Trump endorsement could be revealing

    10:00

  • Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

    12:52

  • 'It’s openly incoherent': Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric on immigration doesn’t stand up to the facts

    09:49

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • Judge Luttig: The Supreme Court just handed a ‘very difficult decision’ to Jack Smith

    08:36

Ali Velshi

Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

10:18

Set on the corner of American Street and Joy Road in Detroit’s west side, “American Street” centers on 16-year-old Fabiola Toussaint, her Matant Jo, and three cousins. Born in Detroit but raised in Haiti’s capital city Port-au-Prince, Fabiola emigrates back to the U.S. with her mother to reunite with her extended family, finish high school, and live “on this side of the good life”. When Fab’s mother is detained by U.S. immigration, she is left to find herself in the streets of Detroit without a parent. Soon Fab faces gang violence, drug use, first love, and an untimely death that force her to question who she is and where she belongs. Author Ibi Zoboi’s story is similar to Fab’s, immigrating to Brooklyn from Haiti in the 1980s. “We discard certain things, and we hold on to certain things,” when we immigrate, says Zoboi. When it comes to Haiti especially, “We have to tell the full story.”March 16, 2024

  • Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future

    11:33
  • Now Playing

    Exploring Haitian culture and the American Dream with 'American Street' by Ibi Zoboi

    10:18
  • UP NEXT

    Nikole Hannah-Jones on How an American ideal got hijacked

    11:33

  • Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'

    11:34

  • ‘A system of overseers’: Diluting progressive prosecutors & the voters who elect them

    11:51

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All