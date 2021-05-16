Exec. Director of the Committee To Protect Journalists: IDF may be trying to "inhibit coverage"

Israel leveled a high-rise in Gaza housing multiple international media outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera -- potentially a violation of international humanitarian law. After accusations of intentional misleading of international journalists this week, Israel “has a terrible credibility problem,” says Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee To Protect Journalists. The IDF defended its actions, claiming the building also housed Hamas military and intelligence assets, but have “provided absolutely no evidence of that,” says Simon. “The IDF needs to come clean. Was there a military basis for this attack? If not, then you're left with the conclusion that it's part of a concerted effort to inhibit coverage and undermine the ability of journalists to report about what is happening in Gaza right now and that's information we need.”