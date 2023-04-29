Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: “This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire”

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for speaking out against the Putin Regime and Putin’s War in Ukraine, or “for standing up to the regime of kleptocrats and the regime of murderers” as his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza tells Ali Velshi. “I’m going to continue fighting for him for as long as it takes me to bring him back home.”April 29, 2023