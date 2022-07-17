Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”07:27
Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”06:29
Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”05:35
DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter01:42
“The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years”05:37
Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place06:59
Northup: Abortion crisis will “continue to unfurl” unless more steps are taken to mitigate05:10
Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’05:09
Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin’s crimes, not U.S. taxpayers05:00
#VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Out of Darkness’ with Ashley Hope Pérez06:27
Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him07:04
‘The phone is a look into your soul’: How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you06:10
Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP “changed the goalpost every time they couldn’t win”04:34
Stop ignoring the danger and heartbreak of birth mothers and all bodies who give birth07:34
Velshi: History May Repeat Itself, But Sure Does Rhyme04:45
The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities07:27
“People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe05:42
#VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’06:50
“Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist05:30
Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies”. We’re still working on that today04:19
