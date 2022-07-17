Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

The decision to overturn Roe is upending reproductive health care in states that have enacted abortion bans and restrictions. Stories are already coming in about patients experiencing denials or delays in care due to the new legal risks that health care providers are exposed to know that there’s no longer any federal protections for abortion. “Three weeks ago, I was making my medically-sound, evidence-based decisions on things I knew were the correct ways to proceed with a patient,” says Dr. Tani Malhotra, a high-risk pregnancy physician in the state of Ohio, where a near-total six-week ban took effect just hours after Roe was overturned last month. But because of the confusion caused by vaguely-written anti-abortion laws, “we have to call the lawyers first before we can make the decisions now,” she tells Sam Stein. “Do they have to be dying in front of me? There’s just no clarity whatsoever.”July 17, 2022