Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

Russia has maintained a force of between 1,000 and 2,000 troops since 1992 in the Transnistria region of Moldova, on the border with Ukraine. And now there are increased worries that Russia may use Transnistria to launch new attacks in Ukraine and Moldova. “What happens in Ukraine over the next several days, weeks, months, is going to have a direct impact on Moldova,” says the German Marshall Fund’s Jonathan Katz.April 30, 2022