Emmett Till's cousin on the continuing fight for justice: “The judicial system…has never been built for us.”

The brutal murder of Emmett Till over a false claim he was flirting with a white woman is widely seen as an inflection point for the civil rights movement. In the fight to bring his killers to justice, Till's mother helped to bring the world's attention to atrocities happening in the United States. Deborah Watts, co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy foundation and a cousin of Till, joins Ali Velshi to discuss modern-day lynchings and the ongoing case of Till’s murder. As a country, “We have not yet paid for some of our past sins.”