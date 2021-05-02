Elections experts: the GOP’s election re-audit in Arizona is “deeply troubling”

Ellen L. Weintraub, a commissioner for the Federal Election Commission, and Jena Griswold, Colorado Secretary of State, join Ali Velshi to discuss Arizona’s GOP-led re-audit of the 2020 election and why it sets a “dangerous” precedent for elections going forward. “I’ve observed elections around the world and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Says Weintraub. “There are increasing numbers of people who will not accept the results of an election as legitimate if the other team wins, and a democracy can’t function like that.”