Early Facebook investor: “What we need are criminal investigations”

Roger McNamee, Early Facebook investor and author of ‘Zucked’, says criminal investigations need to be launched into Facebook's role in not only radicalizing extremist groups on Jan 6th, but also its role in human trafficking and drug cartels, as well as antitrust violations. McNamee describes how the tech giant “aided and abetted an insurrection” and actively radicalized millions into QAnon -- all benefiting the company’s business model. “The problem with Facebook is Facebook.”Sept. 18, 2021