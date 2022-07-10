Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP “changed the goalpost every time they couldn’t win”

On Friday, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled that election ballot drop boxes are illegal. “Wisconsin has had drop boxes for decades– historically in rural areas where clerks might only work a few hours a week,” says Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. However, when Democrats turned out to use the boxes in record numbers in the 2020 election, Wikler says his state’s GOP leadership took "dead aim, trying to knock out this safe and secure option for people to vote.” In the wake of SCOWI’s 4-3 ruling, former President Donald Trump took to his social media blog to demand that the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly toss out the results of the 2020 Presidential election and declare him the winner of the state. “They decided the problem was who could vote. Now, we are in a battle for democracy itself,” says Wikler.July 10, 2022