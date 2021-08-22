Dr. Thomas turns barbershops & salons into “trusted vaccine information centers”

The White House is backing an effort called "Shots at the Shop." It started in Maryland and provides vaccine training and resources at 1,000 black-owned barbershops and salons. Essentially arming barbers & stylists with the correct information to promote vaccinations and fight back against misinformation with their customers. Dr. Stephen Thomas, director of Shots at the Shop, says the program turns these establishments into “trusted information centers.” He says it’s imperative that we cut through the “bogus” claims about the coronavirus that spread through communities.Aug. 22, 2021