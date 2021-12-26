IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: If the U.S. moves away from coal, Manchin loses out financially. And that’s a problem.

    Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

  • Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?

  • Rep. Susan Wild’s on Build Back Better in current form: “Let’s have a Plan B”

  • NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit

  • "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

  • Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

  • Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

  • Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

New Covid cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Ali Velshi speaks to Dr. Peter Hotez about the strain these new cases will put on our already overburdened hospital systems, as well as potential concerns about new drugsDec. 26, 2021

