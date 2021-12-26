Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend
New Covid cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Ali Velshi speaks to Dr. Peter Hotez about the strain these new cases will put on our already overburdened hospital systems, as well as potential concerns about new drugsDec. 26, 2021
Velshi: If the U.S. moves away from coal, Manchin loses out financially. And that’s a problem.
