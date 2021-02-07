Dr. Ibram Kendi on the lesson of his new book “Four Hundred Souls”: “there is no progress without pain”

‘Four Hundred Souls’ is the book to read this Black History Month and beyond. An impressive collection of ninety of the most prominent Black writers, thinkers, historians and poets tell the story of 400 years of Black Americans – a history often erased by white lenses over the centuries. Dr. Ibram Kendi, the book’s editor, along with Dr. Keisha Blain, explains why it was so important "a true community that reflects black America" tell this story. “There's nothing more divisive in our politic than for us to think that there's something wrong with another group of Americans. But that's what we've been taught. And we're trying to teach a different history.”