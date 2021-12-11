Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations
05:58
Outgoing NIH Director Francis Collins talks about the need for a National effort to combat vaccine hesitancy. Dr. Collins stressed it’s not just up to the NIH or CDC to combat the problem; it’s up to everyone collectively. Dec. 11, 2021
