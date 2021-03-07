Dr. Camara Jones: Racism denial is “a black hole” that hurts our ability to get a handle on COVID

Former American Public Health Association President and epidemiologist Dr. Camara Jones joins Ali Velshi to talk vaccine access, choice, and why more supply doesn’t get at the heart of the flaws in our healthcare system. “Inaction in the face of need is a hallmark of structural racism and when we continue to see disproportionate impact of Covid-19 or disproportionate infant mortality or disproportionate anything and we do not act, we are participating in structural racism.”