Dr. Camara Jones: health equity is about providing resources according to need

Former American Public Health Association President and epidemiologist Dr. Camara Jones joins Ali Velshi to discuss the challenges with vaccine distribution and the issue with people “jumping the line” to get the vaccine before they are eligible. “In this war against the covid-19 coronavirus, all of us want to put on a bulletproof vest, right, all of us do…But we need to give the bulletproof vests to those who are most in the line of fire.”