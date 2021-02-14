Dr. Brittney Cooper compares the Senate impeachment trial to the “sham lynching trials of old”06:50
Professors Brittney Cooper and Christina Greer join ‘Velshi’ to discuss the outcome of Trump’s second impeachment trial and how the lack of consequences mirror ‘sham lynching trials of old.’ “This is how white people have maintained their power for so long,” says Dr. Cooper. “We should remember that making a mockery of the justice system by refusing to hold accountable white folk who commit violence is an endemic feature of American democracy."