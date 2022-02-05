Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

A year ago, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, was just trying to get as many people as possible vaccinated in Philadelphia, PA. While she is still vaccinating away in schools across the state, before this year, says Dr. Stanford, “We were putting a band-aid on with your vaccine.” What’s different now is the ability to also focus on preventative health and inequities that have gone unaddressed – which she’s able to do at the new Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity. Feb. 5, 2022