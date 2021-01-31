Dr. Ala Stanford on vaccine distribution: Racism is 'the elephant in the room'

The city of Philadelphia has cut ties with a COVID vaccine startup after its 22-year-old CEO was accused of taking doses home. Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium is now being considered to take over the city-wide vaccination efforts. She says, “No one asked us to do it. It wasn't our job. It was that African-Americans, their lives were not being valued, and we decided collectively that we were going to change that and try to level a playing field that's never been leveled.”