DOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg on paid family leave: “Part of our tool kit to fight inflation”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is now on the fast track to becoming law but there’s still work to be done on the Democrat’s larger $1.75 billion “Build Back Better” social spending package. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Ali Velshi that programs like paid family leave and universal pre-k are keys to help “unstick the labor force,” and “very much the right thing for the economy”. Nov. 6, 2021